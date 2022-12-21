KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man that police were searching for on charges relating to multiple shootings in Knoxville was arrested in Texas, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Jomo Berry (Knoxville Police Department)

Police say that Jomo Berry, 44, of Cordova, was arrested in Texas by U.S. Marshals on Dec. 21. Berry had multiple felony warrants including multiple counts of attempted murder from two “separate domestic-related shootings”, Knoxville Police said.

Knoxville Police asked the public for help finding Berry back on December 16 after police say he allegedly shot at the same woman twice in two separate incidents on December 15. No one was injured in these shootings, according to police.

Berry will be extradited back to Knox County to face his charges, Knoxville Police said.