FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was convicted after the jury found him to be driving while under the influence that caused a crash in October, according to District Attorney General Charme Allen.

Ted Dustin Hamilton, 44, was convicted of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license and violation of implied consent law.

According to Allen, Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Oct. 6 at a roundabout on Concord Road and Northshore Drive. The trooper at the scene found that Hamilton sideswiped another vehicle.

The trooper reported that Hamilton was seen with “bloodshot, watery eyes and alcohol on his breath.” He also failed the sobriety tests and refused to draw blood to determine the amount of alcohol in his system.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute DUI cases because impaired driving can have such a devastating effect,” Allen said. “You cannot avoid accountability by refusing to submit to a blood draw.”

Hamilton could face one to two years for reckless endangerment and a minimum of 45 days for a DUI second offense. His license will also be revoked for two years. Hamilton was also convicted of DUI in Loudon County in 2018.

Prosecutors are seeking additional jail time since Hamilton has two additional convictions for DUI offenses that were outside of the 10-year window.

Judge Steve Sword set the case for sentencing on Jan. 6, 2023.