KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man convicted of shooting an officer during a 2018 traffic stop in Knoxville has died in prison according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

On Thursday, TDOC said Wilson died on Tuesday, September 26. His cause of death is still under investigation.

In May 2019, Wilson was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, and evading arrest. He was accused of shooting a Knoxville police officer.

After the shooting, there was a manhunt that lead to Wilson being added to the TBI’s 10 Most Wanted List. Wilson and a woman were taken into custody after they attempted to set fire to an abandoned home in Blount County that they were trying to escape.

During the trial, the jury found Wilson to be a member of the Aryan Nation.

In June 2019, Wilson was sentenced to 58 years in prison with the possibility of parole.