KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead following a plane crash near Houston, Texas Thursday night.

The plane took off from McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville before landing in Louisiana to refuel before heading to Houston according to a report from ABC 13 in Harris County, Texas. The plane is believed to have engine trouble right outside Hooks Airport in Harris County according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

TxDPS shared the plane landed in a mobile home community between two residences, hitting some large trees on the way down. Two men and one woman were onboard. One of the men died in the hospital according to TxDPS. The other two are in stable condition according to the Harris County Sheriff.

(Photo via TxDPS)

(Photo via TxDPS)

(Photo via TxDPS)

(Photo via TxDPS)

The plane is an SR22 Single Engine Fixed Wing Plane. According to the Klein Fire Department, the FAA has begun its investigation into the crash.

Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office shared that initial information indicates approximately 75 gallons of gas spilled from the plane.

