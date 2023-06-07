KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man has died in a shooting on Wednesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Center Avenue around 7:38 p.m. where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Knoxville Police, officials attempted “life-saving measures” but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting

It is unknown the identity of the man or the suspect in the shooting.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.