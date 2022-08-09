KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man faces several charges including DUI vehicular homicide after a crash on North Broadway that left one woman dead and a man with serious injuries.

Kenyan Warren, 43, faces charges of vehicular homicide by driver intoxication, vehicular assault, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of North Broadway around 10:30 p.m. on August 6 for a report of a crash involving a vehicle that struck two pedestrians.

Stephanie Llewellyn, one of the pedestrians struck, was transported to UT Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. A male pedestrian was also hospitalized with serious injuries from the crash.

A truck with heavy front-end damage was located roughly 100 feet from where the pedestrians had been struck. Officers reported Warren had a strong odor of alcohol and exhibited signs of intoxication. He was taken into custody after a field sobriety test was conducted.

One officer reported seeing Warren grab a beer can from the front seat and throw it under the vehicle. Another officer reported finding a bottle of vodka on the roadway. A substance believed to be marijuana and a pipe with suspected marijuana residue was located inside the vehicle.

Warren is scheduled to appear in court on August 22 for a preliminary hearing.