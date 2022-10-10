KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 27-year-old man was found dead after a shooting on Holston Hills Road in East Knoxville Monday night, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

KPD responded to the 3500 block of Holston Hills Road near the Holston River Park around 8:30 p.m. According to Erland, the 9-1-1 caller reported finding an unresponsive man lying on the road.

Officers arrived at the scene where they were able to find the man who was found with one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD said there is no suspect at the time and the investigation is still ongoing.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.