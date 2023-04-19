KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a car Wednesday afternoon.

The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to the 2400 block of Sam Huston Street where a man was found dead in a car that was parked on the road. The man was identified as Jonathan Battles, 29, according to police.

Officers said there were no obvious signs of trauma, but the cause of Battles’ death is undetermined. According to police, Battles’ body was taken to the Medical Examiners Office for further examination and an autopsy.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information relating to the circumstances of the case or Battles’ death is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.