POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead inside a public restroom at a Powell splash pad on Friday, an investigator said.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Powell Community Splash Pad on West Emory Road around 1 p.m. after Knox County Parks and Recreation requested entry to a locked deadbolt in the men’s restroom.

A deceased man was found inside. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the KCSO Major Crimes Unit does not suspect foul play at this time.

His identity will be released pending notification of next of kin. The body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for examination.