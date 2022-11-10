Knoxville Police cruiser on the scene. Generic photos, WATE 6 On Your Side (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead near Clinton Highway on Wednesday.

Officers responded to 5727 Clinton Highway around 7 p.m. where a man was found dead in the grass near the front of the AutoZone. He has not yet been identified but a KPD spokesperson said he was 54 years old.

A bike was found near him by investigators, a KPD spokesperson said. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Medical examiners responded to the scene and the body was transported to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for further examination.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

An investigation remains ongoing at this time.