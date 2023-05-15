KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead on a highway in the Powell area on Monday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

Glenn said deputies and Major Crime Unit detectives responded to the 8000 block of Clinton Highway around 10:23 p.m. after reports of a deceased adult male. They found the body of the male off of the roadway.

KCSO Forensics Units and the Knox County Medical Examiner responded and processed the scene. The victim was taken by AMR to the Regional Forensics Center for an examination.

The identity of the person is unknown.

“We will release the cause of death once the autopsy is completed,” Glenn said in the news release.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit will be leading the investigation.