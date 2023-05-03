KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The death of a man whose body was found on a Knoxville bridge on Wednesday is under investigation.

The Broadway Viaduct between W. Depot Avenue and W. Jackson Avenue is closed as investigators conduct a death investigation. Homicide detectives, crime lab personnel, and medical examiners are on the scene.

Knoxville Police Department has officers blocking North Broadway after a man was found dead on a bridge May 3, 2023. (WATE Staff)

Knoxville Police Department has officers blocking North Broadway after a man was found dead on a bridge May 3, 2023. (WATE Staff)

Knoxville Police Department has officers blocking North Broadway after a man was found dead on a bridge May 3, 2023. (WATE Staff)

Knoxville Police Department has officers blocking North Broadway after a man was found dead on a bridge May 3, 2023. (WATE Staff)

The identity of the person and the cause of the death are currently unknown.