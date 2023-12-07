KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man accused of stalking and shooting his ex-girlfriend has been convicted following a four-day trial.

Jomo Kenyatta Berry, 45, was convicted of 15 counts including Attempted First Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, Employing a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Aggravated Stalking.

During the trial, Assistant District Attorneys Sean Roberts and Joe Welker said on December 15, 2022, Berry followed his ex-girlfriend, whom he was stalking, onto Interstate 40. He then shot at least 14 times into her vehicle.

The victim was then able to drive to the Casey’s gas station on Rutledge Pike where the DA’s office said two employees “hid her in a back storage room and locked the door.” The attorneys went on to explain that Berry searched Casey’s but could not find her, so he broke into the victim’s car and stole multiple items.

“Without a doubt, the bravery of Casey’s employees saved this woman’s life,” said DA Allen.

Berry was then found by U.S. Marshals in Texas where he was arrested and brought back to Knoxville. According to the DA’s Office, KPD was already searching for him for two previous offenses where he had shot at the victim.

Berry’s sentencing has been set for January 31, 2024.