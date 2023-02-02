KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are investigating after a man was injured in a possible hit and run.

Around 12:50 a.m. on February 2, Knoxville police officers responded to North Broadway near Old Broadway after receiving a report that an injured man was lying in the street. The man was found by officers on the shoulder of the southbound side of Broadway.

He was taken to a hospital with what KPD called “possibly critical injuries.” As of this morning, KPD said he was in serious but stable condition.

A release from KPD said evidence at the scene suggests the man was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. However, police are not aware of anyone who saw a collision before the police arrived.

KPD is still investigating this incident. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Several hours earlier, officers responded a two-car crash on I-40 W near Cedar Bluff that left one driver dead.