Deck breaks then falls on person in North Knoxville on March 27, 2023. (Courtesy of the Knoxville Fire Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A person has been injured after being trapped under a deck that collapsed on Monday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to calls about a deck collapsing on Martha Lane in North Knoxville. The incident happened around 7:35 p.m.

According to Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks, a person was trapped under the broken deck for less than 10 minutes.

The firefighters at the scene were able to remove the person and get them safely to an ambulance. The person is currently facing non-life threatening injuries at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Wilbanks said it is unclear as to why the deck dislodged from the home.