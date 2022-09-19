KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was injured after falling from a bucket truck in Knoxville, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County.

Rural Metro posted on Twitter that a man had fallen an estimated 40 feet from a bucket truck. The truck was 400 feet from 2130 Lyons Bend Road.

Rural Metro reported that crews were working to stabilize the man’s injuries. The crews are currently waiting for Lifestar to take him to the University of Tennessee Trauma Center.