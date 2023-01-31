KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was injured after a shooting at a West Knoxville apartment complex Monday night, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

Erland said officers responded to Parkwest Medical Center around 9 p.m. after a man drove himself to get treatment for his injuries.

Violent crime investigators found that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Amberleigh Buff apartments. They believe the shooting was during an “ongoing dispute between the victim and a 37-year-old man who is known to the victim,” according to Erland.

The victim is facing non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.