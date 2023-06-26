KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigation is underway after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Officers responded to a shooting at Morningside Gardens Apartments on Linden Avenue. One male was found and taken to the hospital. He was believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
“All parties are believed to be accounted for,” according to police.
This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app or sign up for our email alerts for updates.
It is unknown of the identity of the person injured in the shooting or of any suspects.