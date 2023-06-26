Law enforcement are investigating a shooting at Morningside Gardens in East Knoxville on June 26, 2023. (WATE Staff)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigation is underway after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting at Morningside Gardens Apartments on Linden Avenue. One male was found and taken to the hospital. He was believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“All parties are believed to be accounted for,” according to police.

It is unknown of the identity of the person injured in the shooting or of any suspects.