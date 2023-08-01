KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man “seriously” injured at Edgewood Park Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the man was shot multiple times in a parking area near a library. The victim has been taken from the scene.
Police believe a male suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
In their preliminary investigation, detectives determined that the victim was there to make a pre-arranged purchase.