KARNS, Tenn. (WATE) — A 37-year-old Lenoir City man living in Knoxville was left for dead after being hit by a vehicle on Middlebrook Pike. His family is asking for help identifying whomever is responsible.

Patrick Miller, 37, is hospitalized with multiple injuries after he was struck by an unknown vehicle around 10 p.m. May 2, at the intersection of Middlebrook Pike and Ball Camp Pike in the Karns area of West Knox County. Family told WATE 6 that Miller was walking through a crosswalk at the intersection when he was struck.

A preliminary report by Tennessee Highway Patrol says the driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene and did not report the incident.

Miller’s family ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has seen a damaged vehicle that might have been involved in the wreck, will come forward.

Miller has a broken left leg and fractured hip, knee pelvis, rib and lower back vertebrae, according to his family. His bladder ruptured, liver is lacerated and he also needed stitches on his head and elbow.

“The family has been told that he will be in the hospital for at least 2 months,” shared Alexandra Miller.

THP is continuing their investigation. Tips can be shared with THP, Knox County Sheriff’s Office or the Knoxville Police Department. Residents with outdoor cameras who live near the intersection are asked to check recordings for anything that could assist in identifying vehicles or suspects.

Miller’s family established a GoFundMe to assist in Miller’s recovery.