KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Knox County resident was granted a pardon by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Friday for a crime he committed in 2010 and he is using that to spread compassion.

It was a phone call Tylor Trotter had waited on for nearly a decade, even pausing in the middle of giving a client a haircut to answer the phone. On the other end was Gov. Lee, informing Trotter personally that he was pardoning him for a robbery he was convicted of more than 10 years ago.

“I was in the middle of a haircut and I just froze, and I literally walked outside to take the call,” Trotter said.

“To hear him say that he had decided to grant me a pardon, it was very powerful,” Trotter said.

Since overcoming addiction and turning his life around, Trotter has started a successful career as a barber and has adopted a mindset centered around helping others, including forgiving the person that killed his mother in a triple homicide in April 2020.

Trotter even encouraged Knox County prosecutors not to seek the death penalty in the case.

“We received forgiveness and so we were able to release it to him,” Trotter said. “And it’s just so amazing how forgiveness being made available and then releasing forgiveness and now I’m receiving forgiveness for something terrible that I did.”

Trotter has relocated his business and family to Jacksonville, Florida but is still heavily involved with the Knox County community. When speaking to WATE, he said that he hopes his actions will inspire others to do the same.

“It’s so free to be able to forgive and not have to live with guilt,” Trotter said. “Or to not have to live with all the things that are associated with trauma that could force you to be victim for your whole life.”

His overall message? No matter your struggle, you can rise and conquer.

“You can overcome so much to the point to where you’re not even recognized as the person that people saw when you were in your struggle,” Trotter said. “And it’s not even trying to encourage people and build them up, it’s literally the truth.”