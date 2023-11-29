KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been seriously injured after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Knox County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office patrol units responded to a reported shooting in the 6400 block of Old Maynardville Pike at 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday. Officer found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds on the scene. He has been taken to an area hospital.

According to KCSO, the shooting appears to be “an isolated/targeted incident.” The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

“The suspect description is unknown at this time. Detectives are working to obtain that information,” KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said in a release.