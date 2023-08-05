KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after a person was “seriously injured” in an shooting early Saturday morning, Knoxville Police Department said.

According to Knoxville Police, Jonta McClain, 43, was charged in connection to the shooting that happened on Gaston Avenue.

The victim, a man, was someone McClain knows, KPD said. The victim was hospitalized and is in critical condition, Knoxville Police said.

The department says McClain was taken into custody by officers near her home on Woodrow Drive a short time after the shooting.