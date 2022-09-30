KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was left injured after a shooting at a gas station in Knoxville on Thursday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., KPD officers responded to Magnolia Mart, located in the 2400 block of Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville, to investigate a shooting that left one man injured according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg and applied a tourniquet. KPD says the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

The man told police that he was pumping gas when he was shot by an unidentified man. Police say that the shooting is not believed to be random at this time.

KPD says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.