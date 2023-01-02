KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon.

The Knoxville Police Department was called to conduct a welfare check on a man who lived at the home of Boright Drive on previous domestic-related threats, according to spokesperson Scott Erland. Officers responded around 12:15 p.m.

Erland said the man saw the officers and then went inside the home with multiple children already inside. He reportedly refused to come to the door.

The man was also reportedly known to have firearms. The Knoxville Police Department Crisis Negotiations Unit was called for precautionary negotiations.

After negotiations, the standoff ended without any further incident. The children were reported to be safe.

The man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for evaluation.

Editor’s Note: Story has been updated with the information.