KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is looking for a man who has a warrant in Knox County, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

The Knoxville Police Department and the U.S. Marshals have a warrant for Jerry Steven Helton on charges of federal violation of supervised release and not registering as a sex offender.

According to Crime Stoppers, Helton is 6’1″ and weighs 180 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.