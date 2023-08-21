KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a vehicular homicide investigation.

Isaac Armes is facing charges of vehicular homicide and DUI following an incident on May 15 along Gleason Drive in West Knoxville.

According to KPD, officers found a car, believed to have been driven by Armes, on the Alcoa Highway ramp toward Neyland Drive that fled the scene of a shooting at Bebo’s Cafe on Gleason Drive. The passenger, Destiny Jones, 24, was suffering from a gunshot wound and ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

According to police, the medical examiner determined that Jones died as a result of blunt force trauma sustained in the crash.

Anyone with information about Armes’s location is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

One other person has been charged in connection to the shooting. Jaheim Houston was arrested on Aug. 16 by members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Following the shooting and several other “violent altercations”, Bebo’s Café was closed under state nuisance laws.