KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man wanted in Ohio has been arrested in Knoxville for charges related to a “spree of recent car burglaries,” according to Knoxville Police.

Community Engagement Response Team officers arrested Dewyone Wells, 21, Wednesday night. According to KPD, he is facing charges including three counts of burglary- auto/boat/airplane or other motor vehicle, two counts of felony identity theft, one fugitive from justice charge, and three misdemeanor charges of fraudulent use of credit/debit card up to $1,000.

According to a report from KPD, Wells entered someone’s vehicle and took their wallet, debit card, credit card, three gift cards and $2 worth of coins on Jan. 5. He then reportedly used the debit and credit cards inside a clothing store on Kingston Pike. Court documents accuse Wells of making a $225.62 purchase on the debit card and a $153.00 purchase on the credit card.

Court documents also outline another incident taking place on Feb. 6. Wells is accused of fraudulently using another person’s credit card at the Target on Clinton Highway. Video surveillance reportedly shows a man wearing a mask and using the victim’s credit card for a $611.79 purchase. The card was also used at a Dollar General on Cedar Lane for $18.03.

A KPD officer used facial recognition on a picture captured from the surveillance video and Wells was reportedly identified. Flock cameras also matched the car driven by Wells to the car driven at Target by the suspect according to court documents.

KPD adds that Wells is also wanted on multiple outstanding felony charges out of Ohio. Those charges included three counts of aggravated robbery. WATE’s sister station, WCMH, reported in July 2022 that Wells was wanted for aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.