KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man was arrested after hitting a fence and driving about 117 mph during a police chase, according to documents from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Juwan Wilkerson, 27, is charged with driving with a revoked license, evading arrest, financial responsibility, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana and vandalism. He also had previous charges for domestic assault and interference with emergency calls from an incident in October.

Police say that on Tuesday around 10 a.m., an officer spotted a white Dodge Charger near Joe Lewis Road at Caleb Avenue in South Knoxville that was driven by Wilkerson of Knoxville.

Juwan Wilkerson (KCSO)

The officer said in the incident report that he tried to conduct a traffic stop but Wilkerson began speeding up. Wilkerson allegedly drove recklessly almost causing several wrecks, including speeding through an active construction site where workers were present and failing to comply with multiple traffic control devices.

Wilkerson’s car slowed down due to mechanical issues after going about 117 mph, according to the incident report. He reportedly drove his car through a fence and onto a lawn of a business on the 3100 block of Morris Ave. The pursuit reportedly lasted for seven minutes.

Wilkerson and his passenger began fleeing on foot. Officers said they were able to arrest both suspects and took them into custody.

According to the docket, police said they found:

1.3 grams of marijuana on Wilkerson in a clear cellophane wrapper.

1.4 gram blunt on the passenger.

Black scale with marijuana residue.

A clear baggie with 6.79 grams of marijuana was found in the back of the cruiser where Wilkerson and the passenger were taken.

The cost of the fence, owned by the state, was about $1,200.

Both suspects were arrested and taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. According to the criminal justice records, the passenger was released.