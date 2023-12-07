KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man is facing charges after he allegedly led Knox County deputies on a chase reaching speeds of more than 120 miles per hour while driving a rented Maserati Wednesday evening, according to court documents.

A general sessions docket states that the incident started just before 7 p.m. on I-40 at Papermill Drive. A sheriff’s deputy saw a 2016 Maserati Ghibli travelling east at a high rate of speed and recklessly changing lanes.

The deputy wrote that they attempted to stop the Maserati near the I-275 interchange, but the car accelerated to speeds exceeding 120 miles per hour. The Maserati then exited I-40 at Cherry Street and ran a red light at that intersection at approximately 100 miles per hour before getting back on I-40 headed east, police said.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle near the Rutledge Pike exit, but another deputy saw the Maserati continue to flee on I-640 westbound and exit onto Broadway.

KCSO made contact with the registered owner of the vehicle who said she rents out the Maserati on the car sharing marketplace app Turo and a renter had picked up the car earlier that day, according to the docket. The owner’s husband gave detectives a GPS location for the car, and the detectives found the car parked at a residence on Laurel Branch Drive in Maryville.

The docket said that as deputies continued to investigate, they determined that 27-year-old Isaiah Charon Hearn, of Maryville, lived at the residence and was on an enhanced probation for drug offenses in Knox County. Hearn’s probation officer told detectives that he was subject to search at any time and that a probation search of the residence was appropriate.

Around 9:30 p.m., Detectives made contact with Hearn and searched the residence. They found the key to the Maserati and Hearn’s wallet in the residence. Hearn was then taken into custody, the docket said, adding that he “spontaneously uttered that he had successfully eluded officers early in the evening and expressed that he did not care about the consequences from the incident.”

Hearn was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving and speeding. He is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on December 11.