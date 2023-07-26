KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Drivers who use Maryville Pike will need to find an alternate route for a few days as a portion of the road will be closed for overpass repairs, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

TDOT shared information about the closure Wednesday, saying it the highway will be closed to thru traffic between Alberta Drive and Berry Road.

The closure will be in effect daily on Thursday, July 27 and Monday, July 31 through Thursday, August 3 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Drivers should be alert for changed conditions, seek alternate routes and use extreme caution through the area, TDOT said.

The closure will be in place as railroad crews perform repairs to the overpass, according to TDOT.