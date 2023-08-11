KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire, Knox County crews responded to a house fire overnight Friday.

The scene of the unoccupied house was located in the 8800 block of Maynardville Pike in North Knox County. Rural Metro spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said the home was a total loss.

A news release shared by Rural Metro Friday morning states that its crews responded to the scene at around 1:50 a.m. for what was initially reported as a brush fire. When crews arrived, they found a fully involved house fire.

“Crews were able to keep a nearby propane tank from being impacted, but the house was a total loss,” the release stated. “Investigators discovered the house had been unoccupied for several months. Water supply and accessibility posed additional challenges for firefighters.”

No injuries were reported.