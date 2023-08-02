KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon weighed in on an endangered, historic 1920s East Knoxville home that may be replaced by a parole office, calling it a “gem worth saving” Wednesday morning.
2651 East Magnolia, also known as the Sterchi-Audiger home, is nearing the end of a 60-day demolition delay before it can be torn down to build a one-story, high-security parole office according to Knox Heritage.
On Wednesday morning, Kincannon called the building a “gem worth saving” and said she had communicated with state officials in hopes of the building being saved.
“I have communicated with State Representative Sam McKenzie and with other state officials expressing our hope that this building can be saved and restored. I also had senior staff meet with the property owner to share with them all of the tools available to support historic preservation in Knoxville,” Kincannon said. Our historic buildings make Knoxville unique and these buildings are worth saving.”
Knox Heritage said it has already spoken with local and state officials, and it has been conducting outreach to community representatives in the Chilhowee Park and Parkridge neighborhoods.
The organization is urging community members and those against the building’s demolition to contact city and state representatives to share their concerns about the demolition and proposed project.
|Name
|Phone Number
|Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon
|mayor@knoxvilletn.gov
|(865) 215-2040
|Knoxville City Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie
|gmckenzie@knoxvilletn.gov
|(865) 524-1458
|Knox Co. Commissioner Dasha Lundy
|dasha.lundy@knoxcounty.org
|(865) 315-0237
|State Rep. Sam McKenzie
|rep.sam.mckenzie@capitol.tn.gov
|(615) 741-0768
|State Sen. Richard Briggs
|sen.richard.briggs@capitol.tn.gov
|(615) 741-1766
|State Sen. Becky Massey
|sen.becky.massey@capitol.tn.gov
|(615) 741-1648
|State of Tenn. Department of General Services
|general.services@tn.gov
|(615) 741-9263
|State of Tenn. leasing agent Susan Hicks
|(615) 351-7573