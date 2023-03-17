KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor praised emergency management response to the hazardous leak at a truck stop in Loudon County in his weekly announcement on social media.

On Thursday, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced that first responders were at the scene of a leak of hazardous materials at a TA truck stop in Loudon County, just past the Knox County line. Thursday night, Rural Metro Battalion Chief Ken Tuggle told WATE that the leak came from a container of peroxyacetic acid.

In his Friday announcement, Jacobs explained the leak initially posed a risk of fire that could have released toxins into the air. According to Jacobs, if that happened, it would have necessitated the closure of I-40 and I-75 and a shelter-in-place announcement for the surrounding area.

“Thanks to the outstanding response of Emergency Management and first responders, the situation was quickly contained and the outcome was the best case scenario as opposed to a potential disaster,” Jacobs said.

He added that he is always impressed with how well agencies from different jurisdictions in East Tennessee work together.

“Big shout out and huge thanks to the Loudon County, Knox County and State of Tennessee personnel who ensured that what could have been a major event was confined to an inconvenience,” Jacobs said in his announcement video.

The first responders were on the scene of the leak around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, but it took crews hours to make sure the leak was contained safely. Tennessee Highway Patrol said that the hazard material was contained around 9:20 p.m. that night.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Knox County Rural Metro Hazmat Crews, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Loudon County Emergency Management Agency and Loudon County Fire/Rescue all assisted at the scene.