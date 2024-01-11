KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has reported a drop in the number of guns found in travelers’ bags at airports in Tennessee in 2023 from the previous year.

Over the last five years, confiscated firearms at McGhee Tyson Airport have varied, but last year, the number dropped from 32 in 2022 to 27 in 2023. While there was a drop year-over-year, 2023 saw more firearms being confiscated at McGhee Tyson in 2019, 2020 or 2021.

According to the TSA, only seven firearms were confiscated at the airport in 2020.

Airport code 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Nashville International Airport (BNA) 97 94 163 213 188 Memphis International Airport (MEM) 46 48 67 83 71 McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) 26 7 21 32 27 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) 9 11 24 30 18 Tri-Cities Regional Airport (TRI) 3 2 8 8 9 McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport (MKL) N/A N/A N/A 0 0 Tennessee total: 181 162 283 366 313 National total: 4,432 3,257 5,972 6,542 6,737 TSA

The Nashville International Airport had the highest number of firearms discovered in the state. However, the Tri-Cities Regional Airport saw a record high of nine guns being detected.

Across the country, the TSA checked about 858.6 million passengers and crew at airports in 2023, which is 12.7 percent more than the previous year.

(TSA)

On average, one gun was found for every 127,447 passengers screened.

The TSA reminds passengers that firearms can only be taken on flights if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case, and stored in checked baggage. Fake weapons are also prohibited in carry-on luggage and must be in checked baggage.