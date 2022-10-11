KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ― Workers at a long-time Knoxville used book and record store came together Tuesday evening to gain support from the community to unionize. McKay’s employees held a rally wanting to get the message of being heard and respected across to their employer.

“We need a voice, and the only way to do that is by coming together,” Margaret Casteel, who’s been employed by McKay’s for the last six years said.

Employees at McKay’s claim to be overworked, underpaid and mistreated. It’s something Casteel said needs to change for the better.

“We just want transparency, and I guess we’ve seen that decrease over the years,” she said.

This realization led to workers filing for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board. If the election is won, those at McKay’s feel it will help turn things around.

“Coming together and forming that union can help give you that voice,” another employee, Josh Harris said. “I think that’s probably the most important thing because once you have that voice, you can start bringing other things up.”

Having that voice is something Maggie Carter is all too familiar with. As a Starbucks employee, Carter was on hand to show her support.

“When I started working in 2019, I was making $8.35 an hour, and because those Buffalo baristas were so brave last year, Starbucks announced a billion dollars in wage increases to bring us up to over $15 an hour,” Carter said.

Salary is only one of the benefits according to Carter, which is why she hopes McKay’s is able to unionize and fight for the type of workplace environment they want.

“A union brings more power to the worker,” Carter said.

Voting is currently underway for the unionization and the ballots will be counted on Nov. 8. WATE also reached out to McKay’s for a comment, but have yet to hear back from them.