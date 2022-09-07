KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Medal of Honor celebration is well underway in Knoxville. Thirty-six of the 54 living Medal of Honor recipients are attending the celebration in Knoxville all week.

Wednesday morning they visited area schools where they spoke with students and others. Their message was simple, there is honor in service. The Medal of Honor committee, made up of those wearing the honor, wants young people to know they too can do something amazing and they don’t have to be in uniform. WATE Don Dare joined Medal of Honor recipient Brian Thacker in Kodak at Northview Academy.

The reception for Thacker was one worthy of a real hero. Everyone at Northview Academy lined the hallway to welcome him. The hour-long assembly completed a study in civics many students had been learning for the past several months.

Dare had the honor of helping to introduce Brian Thacker and the Vietnam veteran’s compelling story of bravery shown on video.

“After a six-month tour in Germany, he was sent to Vietnam in the fall of 1970. By the spring of the following year, Thacker was leading a 6-man observation team in Kon Tum Province on a hilltop known as Firebase six”, the video said.

On March 31, 1971, Lt Thacker’s base in was attacked by North Vietnamese Army forces. He assisted in the defense of the base and, when evacuation became necessary, he stayed behind to cover the retreat. Trapped behind enemy lines, Thacker was able to evade capture until being rescued by friendly forces eight days later.

Dare said the students in the audience watching his compelling story listened intently. They heard about commitment and courage, who better to teach a lesson on service and sacrifice than a MOH recipient.

“There is no I in team. So when I’m talking about that day, if I ever say I, hit me alongside the head. There was no I out there that day, it was all we,” said Thacker.

Students at Northview Academy were able to ask questions.

“I think the main thing I learned from him is persistence. He was put through a lot of trials and tribulations,” said student Chloe Anderson.

“What I took away was the definition of true American patriotism. The display of courage and grit he showed in those eight days of isolation the way he was willing to sacrifice his own life to save his men that was truly inspirational,” said Travis Rawlinson, another student.

During his talk, Thacker said he could have avoided the military due to a medical condition, his eyesight was that bad.

“Before he even got into the Army he had the blindness he had to go through, but he persevered,” said Anderson.

“You have to commit to yourself and really want it or it won’t work,” said Tyler Gildersleed. “Do not quit, that’s the main thing. If you quit how are going to see what you are capable of? You might quit right before you succeed. You will never know.”

Many people both young and old wanted to thank Thacker not only for his service but for what he and other MOH recipients mean to this country and what they’ve learned from their stories.

“Don’t ever give up based on how to back things look. Always try again. Give it your all, learn from your mistakes,” said Gavin Pena.

The Medal of Honor has achieved prominence in American history like few other awards. It’s a symbol for the value of its recipients, displayed in moments that matter. Dare said It was an incredible morning celebrating with a Thacker at Sevierville’s Northview Academy.