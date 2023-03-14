KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A memorial will be held for six unclaimed Veterans at the East Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery later this month.

On Wednesday, March 22, at noon, the memorial service will be held at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, hosted by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Chaplain Pat Polis, the Dignity Memorial Homeless/Unclaimed Veteran Burial Program, the East Tennessee Regional Forensic Center, and the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. The event is open to the public.

A release on Tuesday said that full military honors will be provided for

Sergeant First Class Jerry Alan Palmer (1950-2022), US Army, Retired (1968-1988), Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

(1950-2022), US Army, Retired (1968-1988), Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Specialist 5 David Brent Bledsoe (1952-2021), US Army 1972-1978), US Army Medical Research Institute-Infectious Disease, Fort Detrick, Maryland.

(1952-2021), US Army 1972-1978), US Army Medical Research Institute-Infectious Disease, Fort Detrick, Maryland. Private First-Class Terrell Wayne Biggerstaff, Jr. (1960-2022), US Army (1980-1982), Company C. 1 st Battalion, 58 th Infantry.

(1960-2022), US Army (1980-1982), Company C. 1 Battalion, 58 Infantry. Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3 rd Class Charles Robert McMeans (1956-1962), US Army Armor School, Fort Knox, Kentucky.

(1956-1962), US Army Armor School, Fort Knox, Kentucky. Private Frederick Joseph Chase (1956-2021), US Army (1976-1977), Company C., 4 th Battalion, 3 rd Basic Combat Training, Fort Dix, New Jersey.

(1956-2021), US Army (1976-1977), Company C., 4 Battalion, 3 Basic Combat Training, Fort Dix, New Jersey. Private Paul Deen Alexander (1957-2022), US Army (1975), Company C., 11th Battalion, 5th Basic Combat, Training, Fort Knox, Kentucky.

“These are men and women who served our country in various capacities,” said Mayor Jacobs. “Regardless of their current circumstance or family ties, they deserve the respect of a dignified memorial ceremony. I’m grateful that so many of our veteran community come together with the Regional Forensic Center to afford them that honor.”

The memorial will be officiated by the Vietnam Veterans of America, with honors being given by the US Navy, US Army, US Marine Corp, the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard, Volunteer State Honor Guard, and the Pigeon Forge Honor Guard.

A motorcycle escort will be given by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and numerous East Tennessee Bike Chapters, the release states. Anyone interested in participating in the escort should meet at Berry Funeral Home, located at 3704 Chapman Highway, at 10:45 a.m. on the morning of the funeral.