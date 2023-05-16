KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Friends and loved ones remember Tamara Hensley as a passionate member of the Knoxville motorcycle community who encouraged others to ride.

Hensley, 36, died in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Norris Freeway and Sam Walton Way on May 10.

“As we were coming through the dip, there, going past Walmart, there was a car that pulled out in front of her,” said Tamara’s husband Alex Sandberg, who was riding behind her.

Hensley swerved to avoid hitting the car and crashed. According to the Rural Metro Fire – Knox County, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“She never moved. It sucked the life out of me,” Sandberg said.

Stephen Davis, a friend of Hensley describes her as being down to earth and focused on getting women involved in their biker group.

“I know personally she encouraged a lot of new females to join and group and to ride with us,” Davis said. “She has just been extremely influential in our local community.”

Davis is now organizing a ride in honor of Hensley. On Saturday, there will be a Tamara Hux Benefit Ride & Raffle at the Walmart on McKamey Road.

“People pay $20 per rider to come be a part of the group and they also get entered into a raffle,” Davis said. “We have been, so taken aback by the amount of support.”

Davis said that money will go towards Hensley’s family.