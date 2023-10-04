KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The funeral arrangements for Knox County sheriff’s deputy Tucker Blakely, who died on Monday, have been set.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler announced Monday evening that Blakely, 29, had died after he was shot while responding to a domestic call in the Hardin Valley area around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tucker will lie in state starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 6, at Clear Springs Baptist Church, 7350 Tazewell Pike in Corryton. His celebration of life will start at 2 p.m. The public is welcome to pay their respects starting at 10 a.m. and are welcome to stay for the celebration of life.

“Sheriff Tom Spangler would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support toward him, our KCSO officers, and Officer Blakely’s family,” wrote KCSO.

Numerous tributes and memorials have been coming in for Blakely since his death. On Oct. 3, law enforcement from across East Tennessee joined in a procession for Blakely, who took his body from UT Medical Center to a funeral home in Powell. Several law enforcement agencies and officials have also shared their respects for Blakely.

Blakely’s patrol car has been made into a memorial at the City-County building. People are welcome to visit the car and pay their respects. Memorials can also be left.

Blakely graduated from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy in November 2021. He was a graduate of Powell High School and a U.S. Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife Katarina and five-year-old son.