KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Knoxville soldier who died in a crash in Alaska.

U.S. Army Specialist Jeremy D. Evans was one of two soldiers killed on Oct. 2 when an army vehicle flipped at a training area in Alaska. Twelve other soldiers were also wounded. Evans was 23 years old. Most of his family still lives in Knoxville.

A funeral motorcade will take Evan’s body from Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on E. Emory Road at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 to Clear Springs Baptist Church in Corryton. His family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 at the church. The Celebration of Life service will take place at 4 p.m.

Family and friends will meet Monday, Oct. 23 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel at 2:45 p.m. to leave in procession for a committal service with full military honors at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Governor John Sevier Highway.

Evans went to Gibbs High School where he played the tuba in the band and met his wife, Sloane. His mother told WATE that he “had the biggest heart” and was an amazing human being, His grandfather said that his decision to join the military continued the family tradition of serving our country.