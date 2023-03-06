KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The body of a 19-year-old who went missing from Sevierville was pulled from the Tennessee River in Knoxville on Monday, the Knoxville Police Department announced.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday that 19-year-old John Tipton, who went missing from Sevierville in January, was found dead in Knoxville. The Knoxville Police Department then confirmed that his body was pulled from the Tennessee River earlier on Monday morning.

He was first reported missing on Jan. 15 when an endangered Young Adult Alert issued on behalf of the Sevierville Police Department. He was last seen in the area of Winfield Dunn Parkway, investigators said.

Sevierville Police spokesman Bob Stahlke previously shared with WATE that multiple agencies have assisted the department in searching for Tipton.

