KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For mobile meals, Christmas is one of the busiest days of the year, with more than a hundred volunteers coming out to bring meals to the elderly this Christmas was no different.

Cameron Lee and her 3-year-old son Isaiah have decided to make volunteering for the nonprofit a new Christmas tradition.

“We love to volunteer with mobile meals, and getting to be here on Christmas is an extra special day to share in a season of giving and really enjoy getting to meet with people on an extra special day,” said Cameron Lee, a Mobile Meals volunteer.

Mobile Meals fed more than 700 older adults throughout the community on Christmas, a task that couldn’t be done without the volunteer’s help.

“We couldn’t do this without our community,” Judith Pelot, Director of nutrition services at CAC, “they’re bringing their cars to our community each year, and we’re the volunteer state of course we’re going to have great volunteers, and we’re just so happy to have them here delivering meals on Christmas day.”

Holidays can be particularly lonely for someone who is homebound, and Mobile Meals prides itself on not only delivering a warm meal but also bringing a sense of community and friendship to the clients and volunteers.

For some clients, the volunteers are the only people they will speak to in a day.

“A lot of the time I don’t see anybody for a long time and seeing them every day is just great,” said Ameilia White, a Mobile Meals client.

“I think it’s seeing the people more than the food,” said Karl Walker, a Mobile Meals client.

It means just as much for the volunteers as it does for the clients.

“To be able to be out and be in the community and meet with people has been really special, people that we’ve known over the years since we have been volunteering with mobile meals and then be able to celebrate Christmas together too is extra special,” said Lee.

Mobile Meals is always welcoming to more volunteers, to find out more information on how to get involved you can visit their website here.