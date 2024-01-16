KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The winter weather caused Mobile Meals to suspend operations on Tuesday due to the hazardous road conditions. Now, they are looking for volunteers to make sure those they serve get their meals on Wednesday.

The weather event was far worse than what Mobile Meals had anticipated, but those who rely on Mobile Meals won’t go un-served in some way. The nonprofit focused on contacting each client, checking in, and serving those who have run out of food, have no heat, or have other issues that are causing unsafe conditions.

“It was a tough decision to make. The true issue is that we didn’t have time between the weather event and delivery today for the road crews to get out and get those roads in good shape,” said Judith Pelot, director of nutrition services at CAC. “So we went ahead and moved forward to our emergency plans, which means that clients eat an emergency meal and then we are contacting each one of our clients and making sure they’re ok.”

Mobile Meals said it plans on resuming operations on Wednesday. They are seeking volunteers with four-wheel drive who are comfortable driving in the snow to help deliver and check on clients.

“The most important thing is, is that we’re more worried about day two, three and four, which is Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. As these temperatures drop, we start having pipes burst and all of those things that could happen in homes when the temperature goes towards 0. Heat not keeping up, clients being cold. We have blankets, all of that stuff already here ready to go. So we’re really needing volunteers with four-wheel drive vehicles that are willing to drive out and and check on people,” said Pelot.

If anyone wants to volunteer with a four-wheel drive to help deliver meals and blankets, text the volunteer line at 865-680-2594 or email mobilemealsvols@cacnutrition.org.

“This is gonna have to be a team effort to get through this weather conditions here in our community and we don’t have it happen very often, so just remember your neighbors and make sure that you’re checking on them as well,” said Pelot.

The 6 Storm Team has shared that the cold over the next several days can be dangerous and lead to hypothermia and frostbite. The predicted highs for Wednesday are only in the mid to upper 20s.