KNOXVILLE Tenn. (WATE) — This holiday season is all about giving back to the community you live in. With Thanksgiving over and the December holidays rolling in, Mobile Meals is searching for volunteers to come join them in feeding the people of East Tennessee.

Mobile Meals feeds more than 1,100 older adults in East Tennessee. Instead of having to visit a foodbank, they bring pre-portioned meals to the people of greater Knox County who cannot make the trip themselves.

“We have over 60 routes that go all over the county every day all driven by different volunteers,” said Sara Keel, the community engagement manager at Mobile Meals.

Mobile Meals is dedicated to feeding the people of East Tennessee, and this holiday season they can use as many volunteers as they can get.

“The holidays are a really important time for us and we always need more help during the holidays… to make sure that people have a warm meal and you know like a smiling face every day,” said Keel.

While supplying meals to people across Knoxville is their main goal, it is also about the bonds created through the process. Most people receiving these meals are usually socially isolated people, and it may be their only interaction that week.

“We have seniors who really get to know the people that visit them, and they form friendships, the form bonds that are really critical and really important,” said Keel. “We have a volunteer that will bring a meal to them, check in with them, say hi, and just kind of build a connection.”

It is also about showing them that they care.

“It helps us as a community show these seniors that we do care and we are thinking about them and that there are people out there who want to come see them, visit them, and make sure they have something to eat,” said Keel.

Mobile Meals said December is the month they need the most help. To find out more about their volunteer program, and how to apply you can visit their website here.