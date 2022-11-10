POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A new monument was unveiled at Powell High School honors the graduates throughout the school’s history that went on to serve our country and who died protecting our freedoms.

The Powell Veterans Appreciation Program came up with the idea. In just six weeks, the club was able to raise $8,000 thanks to businesses and individual donors in the Powell community.

With that funding, a small monument was put up honoring the 13 Powell High alumni, reported as soldiers killed in action.

“We’ve had a lot of veterans that have passed away that were killed in action who were all veterans we were aware of many of them but there’s nothing in Powell any recognition of them so we said maybe we should try to rectify that,” said Larry Sharp, president & founder of Veterans Appreciation Program.

Veterans monument at Powell High School (WATE)

The names on the monument are listed below:

SSGT Vernon Harris – WWII

PFC Brady Hatton – Korea

CPL Jack Amyx – Korea

PVT Paul Reed – Korea

SSGT Eugene Roop – WWII

PVT Charles Nix – Korea

PVC Robert Buckner – Korea

PFC Charles Reed – Vietnam

SP4 Lennis Gentry – Vietnam

SP4 David Marine – Vietnam

SGT Larry Barnard – Vietnam

PFC Ray Hankins – Vietnam

CAPT Tommy Higdon – Vietnam

The servicemen honored on this new veteran monument span three wars; World War II, Korea and Vietnam.