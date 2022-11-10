POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A new monument was unveiled at Powell High School honors the graduates throughout the school’s history that went on to serve our country and who died protecting our freedoms.
The Powell Veterans Appreciation Program came up with the idea. In just six weeks, the club was able to raise $8,000 thanks to businesses and individual donors in the Powell community.
With that funding, a small monument was put up honoring the 13 Powell High alumni, reported as soldiers killed in action.
“We’ve had a lot of veterans that have passed away that were killed in action who were all veterans we were aware of many of them but there’s nothing in Powell any recognition of them so we said maybe we should try to rectify that,” said Larry Sharp, president & founder of Veterans Appreciation Program.
The names on the monument are listed below:
- SSGT Vernon Harris – WWII
- PFC Brady Hatton – Korea
- CPL Jack Amyx – Korea
- PVT Paul Reed – Korea
- SSGT Eugene Roop – WWII
- PVT Charles Nix – Korea
- PVC Robert Buckner – Korea
- PFC Charles Reed – Vietnam
- SP4 Lennis Gentry – Vietnam
- SP4 David Marine – Vietnam
- SGT Larry Barnard – Vietnam
- PFC Ray Hankins – Vietnam
- CAPT Tommy Higdon – Vietnam
The servicemen honored on this new veteran monument span three wars; World War II, Korea and Vietnam.