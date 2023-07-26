KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department will spray for mosquitoes in a North Knoxville neighborhood on Thursday after West Nile virus was found.

Spraying will take place on Thursday, July 27 in the Inskip area from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. to reduce the Culex mosquito population and the risk of WNV spreading to humans after lab testing confirmed the presence of the virus.

A map of the affected area can be found below. Weather permitting, the following roads will be treated:

Adair Dr, Adair Park, Carol Rd, Highland Dr, Jenkins Rd, Bruhin Rd, Inskip Rd, Henrietta Dr, South Park Cir, Woodcrest Dr, E Lincoln Cir, W Lincoln Cir, Watercress Dr, Edford Ave, Woodfern Rd, Seminole Rd, Minglewood Rd, Fieldwood Dr, Weiss Way, Plummer Rd, Glasgow Rd, Estonia Dr, Creekwood Dr, Glenoaks Dr, Homewood Rd, Shamus Way, Woodrow Dr, and Longcress Dr.

Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents, who are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.

Recommendations to reduce the risk of contracting mosquito-borne diseases from The Knox County Health Department can be found at knoxcounty.org/health/mosquitoes.

West Nile virus has been found in Knoxville before. Knox County sprayed for mosquitos on multiple occasions in 2019.