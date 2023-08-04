KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department will spray for mosquitos in the West Hills neighborhood next week after the presence of West Nile Virus was detected.

Spraying will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. to reduce the Culex mosquito population and the risk of WNV spreading to humans. A map of the affected area can be found below. Weather permitting, the following roads will be treated:

Somerset Rd, Manderly Way, Corteland Dr, Chesterfield Dr, Bennington Dr, Shadycrest Dr, Vanosdale Rd, Westdale Dr, Portsmouth Rd, Sheffield Dr, Churchill Rd, North Winston Rd, Buckingham Dr, Clubhouse Way, Garden Villa Way, and Westbridge Dr.

Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents, who are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard. Beekeepers and others who do not want their yard to be sprayed should call KCHD’s environmental health program at 865-215-5200.

Adair Park and part of the Inskip neighborhood in North Knoxville was treated in July after lab testing confirmed the presence of the virus in the area.

While most cases in humans are innocuous, the virus does pose a greater risk to those older than 60 or with underlying health conditions. The Knox County Health Department recommends precautions to reduce the risk of contracting mosquito-borne diseases including applying bug spray and regularly emptying any water-holding containers on your property to reduce mosquito habitats.

A complete list of Knox County Health Department recommendations can be found at knoxcounty.org/health/mosquitoes.