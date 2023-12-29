KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are thinking of having a drink to celebrate the New Year this weekend, one East Tennessee mother has a simple message for you: be responsible.

Tami Oliver lost her daughter Jaelyn to a drunk driving accident in June 2021. She was hit head on by a drunk driver and killed instantly.

Since then, Oliver has become an advocate against getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

“I just really hope that people make the right choices and they stay off the roads when they’ve been drinking,” Oliver said. “People are not replaceable and you can take someone’s child, you can take someone’s loved one.”

At the time of her death, Jaelyn had just graduated from high school and recently turned 18. Oliver said that she was full of life and was embracing becoming an adult.

“It’s so unfair. She was here and she had a life. She had just graduated high school, she was so happy that she had just turned 18,” Oliver said. “She was a typical teenage girl, but she was so beautiful inside and out and she just didn’t deserve this, no one deserves this.”

Oliver is hopeful that her loss will remind others to make the right choices before they decide to have a night out.

“There’s just no excuse for not doing the right thing,” Oliver said. “You can call a friend, you can call an Uber, you can stay put. I would just say if you’re going to drink this weekend, have a plan in place.”