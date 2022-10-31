KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A federal court approved the motion that a former assistant chief with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was not mentally competent to stand trial.

In February, David Henderson was charged with defrauding a federal program. He’s accused of having deputies in his unit use a drug fund to buy more than $100,000 in apple electronics and using deputies as a work crew on personal projects.

Court paperwork shows Henderson’s attorney is “gravely concerned” with Henderson’s ability to take part in his own defense. He argues Henderson has a form of dementia and adds he was evaluated by a neuropsychologist twice.

“Based on these evaluations as well as other information, the expert has opined, to a reasonable degree of professional certainty, that Mr. Henderson is not competent to stand trial,” wrote the attorney.

The judge has ordered the case be put on hold until a hearing set for Nov. 8.